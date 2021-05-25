Crane Co. (CR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on June 9th

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Crane has increased its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crane to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Crane has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,041,685 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

