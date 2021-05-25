COVIR.IO (CVR) Trading 42.8% Lower This Week

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $2.94 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.73 or 0.00117291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00350432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00182601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003844 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.49 or 0.00805984 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

