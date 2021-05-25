Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.25 ($77.94).

1COV opened at €55.86 ($65.72) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. Covestro has a one year low of €30.79 ($36.22) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

