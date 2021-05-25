Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $384.82. The company had a trading volume of 52,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $170.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

