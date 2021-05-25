Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.07.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.26. 8,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,780. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

