Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.47. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $31.24. 2,321,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

