Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives $26.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

CLB stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 3.34. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after acquiring an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after acquiring an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after buying an additional 142,829 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

