Contrasting Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) & Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Vistra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Summer Energy and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -5.68% -260.15% -17.32% Vistra -12.41% -17.81% -5.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and Vistra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.15 -$10.73 million N/A N/A Vistra $11.44 billion 0.70 $636.00 million $1.48 11.26

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Summer Energy and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistra 0 2 5 0 2.71

Vistra has a consensus price target of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 46.63%. Given Vistra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vistra beats Summer Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.5 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a generation capacity of approximately 38,700 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

