Contrasting NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) & AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 112.18% 15.38% 0.33% AvalonBay Communities 35.63% 7.47% 4.18%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 AvalonBay Communities 1 9 6 0 2.31

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus target price of $183.60, indicating a potential downside of 9.73%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 123.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and AvalonBay Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 2.71 $12.85 million $1.54 12.98 AvalonBay Communities $2.30 billion 12.34 $827.63 million $8.69 23.41

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

