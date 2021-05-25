Contrasting KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.47%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $15.21, suggesting a potential upside of 36.45%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $141.88 million 8.24 $54.40 million $1.95 10.78 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 50.52% 11.07% 2.23% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Dream Industrial REIT's objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders.

