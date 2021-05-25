Contrasting Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eastman Chemical and DuPont de Nemours’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical $8.47 billion 2.03 $478.00 million $6.15 20.53 DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 2.22 -$2.95 billion $3.36 25.38

Eastman Chemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DuPont de Nemours. Eastman Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DuPont de Nemours, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eastman Chemical and DuPont de Nemours, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical 0 5 6 0 2.55 DuPont de Nemours 0 11 7 0 2.39

Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus price target of $109.58, indicating a potential downside of 13.21%. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus price target of $81.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than Eastman Chemical.

Dividends

Eastman Chemical pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. DuPont de Nemours pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Eastman Chemical pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DuPont de Nemours pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and DuPont de Nemours has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eastman Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Chemical and DuPont de Nemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical 5.72% 13.86% 5.32% DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74%

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats DuPont de Nemours on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins. It serves the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, and window and protective films, and aftermarket applied film products for value-added end uses in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents; Olefin and acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; and primary non-phthalate and phthalate plasticizers, and niche non- phthalate plasticizers to the industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals. Its Fibers segment provides cellulose acetate tow, triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, acetic acid, and acetic anhydride for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; natural and solution dyed acetate yarns for use in consumables, and health and wellness markets; and wet-laid nonwoven media, specialty and engineered papers, and cellulose acetate fibers for transportation, industrial, agriculture and mining, aerospace, personal hygiene, and consumables markets. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

