Contrasting Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.62, suggesting that its share price is 462% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics 52.75% 84.81% 79.86% Beyond Air N/A -131.54% -88.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Co-Diagnostics and Beyond Air, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Beyond Air 0 0 3 0 3.00

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.16%. Beyond Air has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.88%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Beyond Air’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.09 $42.48 million $1.52 5.28 Beyond Air $1.39 million 73.40 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.25

Co-Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Co-Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics beats Beyond Air on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

