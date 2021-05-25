Conceal (CCX) One Day Volume Tops $119,851.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 46.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $119,851.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,409.23 or 1.00340536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00035176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.24 or 0.01027937 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.46 or 0.00497450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.75 or 0.00334609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00090177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,032,429 coins and its circulating supply is 11,172,308 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.