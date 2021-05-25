Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conagra Brands.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,779. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $39.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
