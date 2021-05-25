Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,779. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $39.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.