Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of CPSI stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 85,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,569. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,716 shares of company stock valued at $599,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.