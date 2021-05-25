Comparing Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.7% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Capital One Financial and Omni Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 2 13 0 2.87 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus target price of $145.31, suggesting a potential downside of 9.60%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 23.91% 12.76% 1.78% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital One Financial and Omni Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $31.64 billion 2.29 $2.71 billion $5.79 27.76 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Omni Financial Services Company Profile

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

