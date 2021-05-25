Comparing Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -3.62, suggesting that its share price is 462% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boston Scientific and Co-Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 4 13 1 2.83 Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $46.53, suggesting a potential upside of 8.71%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.16%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and Co-Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.13 -$82.00 million $0.96 44.58 Co-Diagnostics $74.55 million 3.09 $42.48 million $1.52 5.28

Co-Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Scientific. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 1.69% 9.80% 4.95% Co-Diagnostics 52.75% 84.81% 79.86%

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Co-Diagnostics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.