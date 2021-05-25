Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.45 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.