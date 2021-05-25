Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.