Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $76.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

