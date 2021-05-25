Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

