Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Chegg by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,983 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -142.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

