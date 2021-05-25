Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,370,264. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Garmin stock opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.