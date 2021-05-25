Commerce Bank Sells 3,943 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,183 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

