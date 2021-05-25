Commerce Bank Purchases 515 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.