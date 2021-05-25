Commerce Bank Has $626,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,627,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Truist reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average is $129.96. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,972 shares of company stock valued at $10,393,784 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

