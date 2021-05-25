Commerce Bank Has $551,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Commerce Bank increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after buying an additional 1,986,792 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after buying an additional 701,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average is $127.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

