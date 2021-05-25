Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

