Commerce Bank Decreases Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $6,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Insiders have sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock worth $478,140 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

