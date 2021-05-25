Commerce Bank Buys 193 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.45 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.