Comerica Bank Sells 839 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Agilysys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

AGYS opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

