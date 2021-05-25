Comerica Bank Purchases 6,873 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Green Plains worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

