Comerica Bank Has $964,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,269 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,728,000 after acquiring an additional 688,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $36.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

