Comerica Bank Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,965,000 after buying an additional 536,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,313 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,020 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

