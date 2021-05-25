Comerica Bank Has $912,000 Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.