Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of QuinStreet worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QNST opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $980.16 million, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $141,946.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,991,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,780 shares of company stock worth $3,062,396. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

