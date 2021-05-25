Comerica Bank Acquires 281 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GDS were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 19.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 20.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of GDS by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

