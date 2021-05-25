Color Platform Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,177.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 93.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $2,177.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,747.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.39 or 0.01821020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00453844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046082 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001603 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004103 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

