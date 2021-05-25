Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBAN opened at $18.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Meagan M. Mowry bought 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee Bagwell bought 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,494 shares of company stock worth $105,901 in the last three months. 10.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

