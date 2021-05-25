Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Cut by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,147,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.28. 73,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

