CoinFi 1-Day Volume Hits $139,377.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $1.00 million and $139,377.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00068194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.00942854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.67 or 0.09883211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

