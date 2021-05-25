Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler Sells 10,000 Shares

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $52.70.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

