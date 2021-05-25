Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler Sells 10,000 Shares

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $52.70.
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.49%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
About Cohen & Company Inc.
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
