Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

Shares of CGNX opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

