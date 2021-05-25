Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 3,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 48,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

About Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

