Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $384.84

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $384.84 and last traded at $383.01, with a volume of 428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

