Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $85.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.06.

Shares of NET opened at $78.88 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.81 and a beta of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 804,357 shares of company stock valued at $59,288,757. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

