Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.70. Clene shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 1,473 shares traded.

Specifically, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,944.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Clene alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.