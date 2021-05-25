ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 995,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,017 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CACG opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

