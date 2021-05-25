Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 137,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $693.92 million, a PE ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $23.13.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

