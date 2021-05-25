Clarus Group Inc. Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

